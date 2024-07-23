Zack Snyder's intense 'Rebel Moon' director's cut red band trailer released

Washington [US], July 23 : Netflix has released a red-band trailer for film director Zack Snyder's eagerly awaited 'Rebel Moon' director's cut, set to premiere globally on August 2.

The red-band trailer has been released by Netflix on its official YouTube channel as well.

The trailer promises a more intense and visceral take on Snyder's expansive space opera, describing it as "viciously sexier, bloodier" compared to its original release.

In Snyder's revamped version, the narrative unfolds on a tranquil moon settlement in the outer reaches of the galaxy, threatened by the ruthless armies of Regent Balisarius.

The story centres on Kora (played by Sofia Boutella), a mysterious figure embedded within the village, who emerges as the inhabitants' last hope for survival. Tasked with recruiting a formidable group of fighters to stand against the oppressive forces from Motherworld, Kora unites a disparate band of warriors, outcasts, rebels, and victims of war driven by a common quest for redemption and vengeance, according to Deadline.

As the looming shadow of an entire Realm descends upon the unsuspecting moon, a new alliance of heroes rises.

Originally conceived as a sci-fi adventure film that Snyder had envisioned since his college days, 'Rebel Moon' was initially released in two parts: 'A Child of Fire' in December 2023 and 'The Scargiver' in April 2024.

Despite debuting at No. 1 on Netflix and maintaining strong viewership, the films received mixed critical reception, according to Deadline.

Known for his penchant for multiple cuts and directorial revisions, similar to his acclaimed 'Zack Snyder's Justice League,' Snyder disclosed his intention to explore a darker and more mature angle with 'Rebel Moon' in an interview back in June 2023.

He indicated that while the original cuts were accessible to all audiences, the director's cut would cater specifically to fans seeking a deeper, more intense experience.

For the Director's Cut, Snyder has retitled the film's segments as 'Chapter One: Chalice of Blood' and 'Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness.'

According to Deadline, the ensemble cast includes notable names such as Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Anthony Hopkins, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, and many others, each contributing to the film's rich tapestry.

Behind the scenes, Snyder collaborated closely with screenwriters Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad on the script, which stemmed from his original story concept with Johnstad.

Production was overseen by Snyder, his wife Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller for The Stone Quarry Productions, alongside Eric Newman for Grand Electric.

Bergen Swanson served as executive producer, alongside Hatten, Johnstad, and Sarah Bowen for Grand Electric.

