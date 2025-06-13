Zaheer Iqbal calls wife Sonakshi Sinha a ‘thief’

Mumbai, June 13 Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha have been winning hearts on social media ever since they got married. In a recent playful post, Zaheer affectionately called Sonakshi a ‘thief’, adding a touch of humour to their love-filled social media banter.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Notebook actor shared a hilarious video showing the actress walking in an oversized blue jacket paired with jeans and a white tank top. She completed her uber-cool look with a white hat.

In the clip, Zaheer could be heard saying, “Another day, another jacket stolen.” Looking at the camera, the Akira actress smiles, saying, “It’s mine.” Sharing this funny video, Iqbal playfully wrote, “#chor.”

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha often share glimpses of their fun-loving bond on social media, delighting everyone with their playful videos and light-hearted teasing. From quirky challenges to adorable inside jokes, the couple never misses a chance to showcase their chemistry and sense of humor. Whether it’s poking fun at each other or sharing cute behind-the-scenes moments, their interactions continue to win hearts and bring smiles to their followers.

On June 6, Zaheer took a playful jab at Sinha’s English during a fun moment captured on video. While attempting to do her makeup, the actor impressed Sonakshi with his surprisingly decent skills. As he finished the final touches, the Dabangg actress complimented him, saying, “This is very not bad, haan, Zaheer, what you have done.”

Not one to miss a chance to tease, Zaheer burst into laughter and poked fun at her quirky sentence, replying, “Very not bad haan—your English is not little, very not bad—but otherwise the makeup is good.”

Sonakshi Sinha married her longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024. After being together for seven years, the couple chose to keep their wedding intimate with a quiet registry ceremony, which was later followed by a grand celebration in Mumbai attended by friends and family.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor