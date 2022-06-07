Zaheer Iqbal make his relationship with Sonakshi Sinha official couple to marry this year

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now, and looks like the Notebook actor has made his relationship official with the Dabangg actress. Taking to Instagram, Zaheer shared a couple of videos and a picture of the two of them together, and wrote in his caption, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz 🤣 Thank You for not killing me 🤣 I Love You ❤️🤗 Here’s to a lot more food, lights, love and laughter 😍🕺🏼 P.s – This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other.” .”Sonakshi too commented on the post and wrote, ‘Thaaankkk uuu … love uuu … now im coming to kill uuuuuuuu’

The first video showed Sonakshi munching on a burger on a flight with Zaheer, before making funny faces for the camera and then laughing uncontrollably for a solid minute. She playfully hit him on the arm as he continued to film her doubled up with laughter. The second video was more of the same, as Zaheer made another video of Sonakshi attempting to eat a burger, but then breaking down in laughter. The selfie at the end showed them posing together in bright sunshine.Sonakshi and Zaheer have been linked up with each other for several years. Reacting to the rumours in an interview with India Today, Zaheer had said, “Now it has been so long, I don’t even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It’s good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that. Reports are now rife that the couple will be getting married this year. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same as yet.