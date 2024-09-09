Zain Imam talks about playing 'charismatic leader' in 'Suman Indori'

Mumbai, Sep 9 Actor Zain Imam, who plays the role of Teerth in 'Suman Indori', says that he loves the way his character is built, adding that integrity and empathy are some of the values that his character upholds.

The 'Tashan-e-Ishq' fame actor has opened up about his role, saying, "Teerth is a charismatic and principled leader. Teerth would be known for his unwavering commitment to serving the people and fighting for justice. He possesses excellent communication skills, able to inspire and connect with the public on important issues."

"Teerth would be portrayed as someone with a clear vision for the future, capable of making tough decisions for the greater good. Overall, Teerth would embody integrity, empathy, and a strong sense of responsibility towards his constituents and most importantly his family especially his mother,” he shared.

Talking about similarities between Teerth and himself, he says, “Teerth and are quite similar. The only difference being Teerth is more patient and I am not.”⁠

Speaking about working with Prateek Sharma, he said: "We had last spoken about two shows but destiny wanted us to collaborate on Suman Indori. I would be able to convince the audience with the portrayal of a politician. ⁠I really love his conviction. Creatively, he is very strong too, and it shows with the hits he has given in the past. I can’t wait to give another hit together.”

The actor is sharing the screen with Ashnoor.

“Ashnoor and I are both Taureans, so our vibes match. This camaraderie shows on screens as well. We both know our work and give our 100 percent in making this a great watch,” he commented.

The show was shot in Indore for the initial days.

He added: "We shot in Indore for the launch episodes. ⁠I was surprised to see the cleanliness of Indore and since I am a sucker for hygiene, it made me more excited to be shooting in the city at landmark places."

The show is produced by Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah. 'Suman Indori' airs on Colors TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor