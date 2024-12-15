Zakir Hussain Dies at 73: India's Tabla Maestro Passes Away In US Hospital

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died on Sunday at the age of 73 after he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a San Francisco-based hospital with heart-related problems earlier in the day. According to Hussain's manager, the US-based musician had been suffering from blood pressure issues. Zakir Hussain, who took tabla to the global stage, was the eldest son of legendary tabla maestro Allah Rakha.

Zakir Hussain was one of India’s most revered musicians, not only for his remarkable skills as a tabla player but also for his contributions to music as a composer and producer. Born on March 9, 1951, in Mahim, Mumbai, to tabla maestro Alla Rakha and Bavi Begum, Zakir showed a natural talent for music from an early age. He began learning the mridangam, another classical percussion instrument, under the guidance of his father when he was just three years old, and by the age of 12, he was already performing at concerts.

Over the years, Hussain built a reputation for himself as a master of rhythm, gaining recognition worldwide for his technical brilliance and innovation in the classical and fusion music scenes. He played a pivotal role in promoting Indian classical music globally and collaborated with numerous prominent Western musicians, including an iconic partnership with the legendary Beatles.