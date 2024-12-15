Zakir Hussain Hospitalised in USA After Suffering Serious Health Ailments

Ustad Zakir Hussain, the celebrated tabla virtuoso and eldest son of Ustad Allah Rakha, is undergoing treatment for serious health issues at a hospital in San Francisco, USA. The news was confirmed by his brother-in-law, Ayub Aulia, in a phone call with journalist Pervaiz Alam.

Aulia sahab, based in London, has requested Zakir's followers to pray for his speedy recovery.

Hussain widely regarded as one of the greatest tabla players of all time. He began learning percussion at the age of three under his father’s tutelage and gave his first concert at seven. Over the years, he has received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards from the Government of India. Internationally, he was honoured with the United States National Endowment for the Arts' National Heritage Fellowship in 1999, the highest award for traditional artists in the U.S. In 2016, Hussain made history as the first Indian musician invited to the White House by President Barack Obama to attend the All-Star Global Concert.