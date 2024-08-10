Zakir Hussain's 'Cyberman' to highlight real-life struggles against cyber fraud

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 : Actor Zakir Hussain, who is best known for his compelling roles, is gearing up for his latest project, 'Cyberman.'

The film, inspired by a true incident of cyber fraud, aims to shed light on the growing threat of cybercrime in today's digital age.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Hussain shared some insights about the movie and his personal experience with cybercrime.

Hussain revealed that he had a close encounter with cyber scammers just last month.

"I usually don't answer spam calls, but something similar happened to me last month. I got a call, and they kept talking for a while. Eventually, they recognized who I was. After that, they quickly changed the topic and ended the call themselves," he said.

Discussing the film's background, Hussain explained that 'Cyberman' focuses on cybercrime and is based on a real-life incident.

Speaking about the script, Hussain shared, "The film is about cybercrime. Our co-producer and writer, who has been involved in tackling this crime for the past 6-7 years and has even been given the title of "Cyber Man," helped guide the preparation of the script."

The story of 'Cyberman' is inspired by Manish Goyal's personal battle against cybercriminals.

Years ago, Goyal's bank account was hacked, but instead of becoming a victim, he fought back, eventually bringing the criminals to justice. His relentless efforts earned him the nickname 'Cyberman,' and since then, he has been helping others navigate the complexities of cybercrime.

The film will begin shooting in February 2025, with locations set in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bengaluru.

Produced by Wellgrade Studios Private Limited, the movie will feature Miss Global 2023 winner, Ashley Melendez, in a leading role alongside Zakir Hussain and other actors yet to be announced.

The film is directed and written by Rakesh Srivastava, with Khalid Kidwai and Manish Goel as producers.

