Zakir Khan Announces 'Break' From Comedy Tours Due to Health Concerns; Confirms Limited India Tour

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan on Saturday announced that he will take a break from his extensive touring schedule due to health concerns. In an Instagram post titled “The Health Update,” the 38-year-old said he has been unwell for the past year but continued working under pressure. He admitted that performing multiple shows in a day, sleepless nights and irregular meals had taken a toll on his health.

“"I’ve been touring for the last ten years. Though I’m extremely blessed to receive your love and affection, touring this extensively is not good and very healthy. Trying to satisfy everyone you meet, 2-3 shows in a day, sleepless nights, early morning flight, and of course, no timetable for meals. I’ve been unwell for a year, but I had to work because it was important to do at that time,” Khan wrote.

Zakir Khan's Instagram Story:

"I absolutely love being on stage, but I’ll have to take a break now. I don’t wish to do so but I was ignoring this for a year now. But now I feel, before it’s too late, I better take it now. Hence, this time we will do an India tour in limited cities, I won’t be able to add more shows, and after doing this special record, I’ve been advised to go on a long break," he further added.

He confirmed that his upcoming India tour, titled Papa Yaar, will run in limited cities. The tour begins on October 24 and will end on January 11. He will perform in Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhopal, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Mangalore. He also told fans there would be no shows in Indore this time and urged them to attend the Bhopal event instead.