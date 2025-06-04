Zakir Khan calls his 60-city stand-up tour a big step toward mainstreaming comedy

Mumbai, June 4 Comedian Zakir Khan is set to embark on a groundbreaking 60-city stand-up tour across India, marking what he calls a major milestone for the comedy scene.

Partnering with BookMyShow enterprise, this ambitious tour aims to bring live comedy to audiences in every corner of the country—an effort Zakir sees as a big step toward making stand-up a respected part of mainstream entertainment. In a significant milestone for India’s live entertainment landscape, Only Much Louder and TribeVibe Entertainment (a BookMyShow enterprise) have joined forces to launch Zakir Khan’s massive stand-up comedy tour, covering over 60 cities nationwide. Designed as a comedy caravan, the tour is set to entertain more than 160,000 fans, marking it as the biggest comedy deal ever signed in India.

Speaking about the tour, Zakir Khan expressed, “This isn’t just a personal milestone, it’s a celebration of how far Indian stand-up has come. I’m grateful to be doing this with partners who truly believe in the power of homegrown stories and the audiences who’ve made it all possible. This tour is not just about performing in 60 cities, it’s about taking the art of Indian stand-up to every corner of the country with the scale and seriousness it truly deserves. For years, we’ve dreamed of comedy being treated like mainstream entertainment, and this partnership is a massive step in that direction. I’ve always believed in building something bigger than myself, and this moment feels like that belief taking centre stage.”

Shoven Shah, founder and CEO of TribeVibe Entertainment, added, “This collaboration signals a new form of cultural consumption in India, one that is ambitious in scale, yet grounded in purpose. It’s not just about doing a 60-city tour; it’s about proving that India is ready to host and celebrate live entertainment at this scale across its full breadth. At TribeVibe, we’ve always believed in democratising access to great experiences and Zakir, through his authenticity and connection with audiences, is the perfect artist to lead this vision. Partnering with OML to bring this to life feels like a natural next step in the journey.”

Zakir Khan, widely regarded as one of India’s most popular and impactful comedians, is gearing up to connect with audiences across the nation from bustling metros to smaller towns, as he brings his brand of live comedy to the very heart and soul of the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor