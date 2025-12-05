Zakir Khan on grandfather's teachings: 'Your work travels ahead of you, 7 your character carries it further'

Mumbai, Dec 5 The latest episode of sports celebrity Sania Mirza’s podcast ‘Serving It Up With Sania’ features celebrated comedian and storyteller Zakir Khan, who brings an unexpected mix of warmth, honesty, and depth to the court as he joins Sania Mirza for an exciting pickleball match followed by an intimate conversation.

Known for his signature blend of humour and emotional authenticity, Zakir, while in a conversation with Sania, opened up about the person who shaped him the most: his grandfather, legendary sarangi player Ustad Moinuddin Khan. In an emotional segment, Zakir recalled how the “best phase” of his life was simply being around him.

Speaking about his grandfather’s aura, Zakir shares, “My grandfather played the sarangi, a very niche instrument. People on the streets didn’t always know who he was, but the respect he commanded was extraordinary. Wherever he went, it felt like everyone around him became flowers drawn to him.” Zakir reflecting on the deeper lesson this taught him about legacy:

“First of all, it’s the legacy of your work. No matter what you do, it stays with you. I learnt that from him—that your work travels ahead of you, and your character carries it further.” He went on to narrate a life lesson his grandfather taught him about performing in different cities: “I once asked him why he kept returning to Kolkata even though people didn’t appreciate his work there.

He told me, ‘Go to the cities where people like you. But also go to the cities where people don’t. That’s where you learn something. That’s where the challenge lies.’”

The episode beautifully encapsulates Zakir’s philosophical side, offering listeners a glimpse into the values and influences that shaped his artistry. Not many know, but Zakir Khan himself is a professional sitar player and is often seen sharing his videos amidst his sitar sessions on his social media.

