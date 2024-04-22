Zakir Khan promises mix of emotions, comic twists in ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 3’

Mumbai, April 22 Stand-up artiste and actor Zakir Khan is set to make a comeback with the third season of his hit streaming series, 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare'.

Ahead of the new season's release, Zakir revealed that it promises an adventurous journey of emotions, filled with unexpected twists and turns.

The upcoming season continues the story of Ronny, who finds himself entangled in a series of comical misadventures after reluctantly agreeing to steer clear of politics, following the firm insistence of Ashwini (Chacha Ji), portrayed by Abhimanyu Singh. Despite his best efforts to avoid political entanglements, Ronny's destiny repeatedly intersects with Ashwini's, resulting in a chain of hilarious incidents and crazy encounters.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming season, Zakir shared: "Bringing the third season of 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare' feels like a homecoming. The love and support we've received from fans has been truly humbling. Their enthusiasm fuels our passion for storytelling, and it's an honour to entertain and connect with them through our work."

He continued, "With each passing season, we've witnessed Ronny evolve, grow, and face new challenges head-on. Season 3 promises to be no different; it's an adventurous journey of emotions, filled with unexpected twists and turns that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats."

Directed by Gaganjeet Singh and written by Zakir Khan and Gopal Datt, 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare' season 3 is scheduled to premiere on April 25 on Amazon miniTV.

