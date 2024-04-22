Zakir Khan's 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare' returns for Season 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 : Comedian Zakir Khan is back to entertain you all with the third season of 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare'.

Directed by Gaganjeet Singh and written by Zakir Khan & Gopal Datt, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare S3 will be out soon.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the trailer for the third season. Have a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6DcTxAAvWN/?hl=en

Zakir Khan, who not only has written the show but also essays the character of Ronny in the series, shared, "Bringing the third season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare feels like a homecoming. The love and support we've received from fans has been truly humbling. Their enthusiasm fuels our passion for storytelling and it's an honor to be able to entertain and connect with them through our work. With each passing season, we've witnessed Ronny evolve, grow, and face new challenges head-on. Season 3 promises to be no different, it's an adventurous journey of emotions, filled with unexpected twists and turns that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats."

"Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is a show that has resonated deeply with our audience, through its healthy mix of humour, drama, and satire in an entertaining way. This season pushes the boundaries of comedy and storytelling further, and each episode offers an immersive experience making it the perfect family binge and we're certain audiences will shower tremendous love on Ronnie bhaiyya played by Zakir Khan," said Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV.

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare S3 also stars Abhimanyu Singh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Alka Amin, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, and Venus Singh in pivotal roles. It will premiere on 25 April 2024, on Amazon miniTV.

