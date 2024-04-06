'Zany' Indian-American stand-up comedian Zarna Garg to tour Mumbai, Delhi

Mumbai, April 6 Indian-American stand-up comedian and screenwriter Zarna Garg is all set to bring her acclaimed comedy show titled ‘Practical People Win’ to India for the very first time.

The multi-city India journey will kick off with two performances in Mumbai at Y.B. Chavan Auditorium on April 20 followed by Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on April 21.

The tour will then make a much-anticipated stop in New Delhi on April 25 at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium.

Garg is “absolutely elated” to be bringing her comedy back to India, which she tagged as “the country of my heritage.”

She said: “This tour is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to connect with audiences in India and share my take on the Indian-American experience."

“As an Indian-American woman, I’ve always felt like I’ve had one foot in each world - navigating the cultural traditions and expectations of my heritage, while also embracing the more individualistic American way of life,” Garg added.

She added that “it’s a delicate balance that has shaped my identity and worldview in profound ways.”

Her work draws heavily on her real-life experience as an Indian immigrant mom in America.

Garg, who has been living in the U.S. for over three decades, arrived on the comedy scene with her unique signature style in 2019, after her informal home videos became wildly popular on YouTube and TikTok.

Garg’s debut screenplay ‘Rearranged’ won Best Comedy Feature at Austin Film Festival in 2019, and was a semi-finalist for the Academy Nicholl Fellowships for Screenwriting the same year.

She released her first comedy special, ‘One In A Billion’ as an Amazon Original in 2023, which features jokes on being an Indian-Immigrant mother living in America. She is also known for her podcast called ‘The Zarna Garg Family Podcast’ featuring her husband and three children.

