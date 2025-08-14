Zara Khan Urges Supreme Court to Reconsider Order on Removing Stray Dogs from Delhi-NCR

Bollywood celebrities became the latest ones to condemn Supreme Court's order to remove all stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR area to shelters.The apex court on Monday ordered the Delhi government and civic bodies to start picking up strays from all localities and keep them in shelters, warning of strict action against anyone obstructing it. Many celebrities expressed their disappointment. Joining the bandwagon is actress Zara Khan. The actress in a instagram post urged the Supreme Court to reconsider the decision. And its not fair by any means. She urged the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put a plug on this.

Actors, producers and filmmakers from Vir Das to Zeenat Aman have come out in support of Delhi-NCR’s dogs following the Supreme Court order that strays be housed in shelters within eight weeks. Many celebrities have adopted indie dogs and are now calling on the courts, citizens and civic bodies to show compassion.“They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat. Today, the Supreme Court says, take every stray dog off the streets of Delhi-NCR and lock them away. No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces they greet every morning,” wrote actor Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram.Actor Adivi Sesh added his voice to the growing chorus, "As a citizen who respects both the letter and the spirit of the law, I am deeply disturbed by the recent order calling for the mass confinement of street dogs in Delhi-NCR. This measure not only flouts our legal responsibilities but also betrays the compassionate principles that India is meant to uphold."

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, stated unequivocally that all areas in NCT Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad must be cleared of stray dogs, with no exceptions. Furthermore, the court ruled that no animals captured during the drive may be released back onto the streets.The court also warned that contempt proceedings would be initiated against any individual or organisation obstructing the implementation of the order. It instructed municipal and state authorities to establish shelters with adequate staff to facilitate sterilisation and immunisation efforts.