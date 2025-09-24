Zareen Khan pampers niece with a foot massage as she turns 4 months old

Mumbai, Sep 24 Actress Zareen Khan celebrated her niece Aizel Khan's 4th-month birthday on Wednesday by giving her a foot massage.

The "Housefull 2" actress dropped a video of rubbing those tiny feet, giving them some much-deserved pampering on her official IG handle.

"Today is my 4-month birthday (Baby and evil eye emoji) Getting a foot massage from my dearest pitaji @zareenkhan in exchange of cupcakes (winked eye emoji) I love getting massages from her (red heart emoji), she captioned the post.

In July, Zareen revealed that her sister, Sana Khan, welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Aizel Khan.

The 'Veer' actress even posted two heartwarming photos on her official Instagram account. One of the pictures had her gently holding the baby girl’s tiny hand. This was followed by a photo of Zareen lovingly cradling the little one in her arms. However, she did not reveal the little munchkin's face.

Zareen mentioned in the caption, "Love at first sight does exist...Welcome, my little niece - Aizel Khan," along with a red heart and evil eye emoji.

Earlier this month, Zareen turned to fire cupping therapy as a natural way to relieve stress and anxiety.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of her undergoing the fire cupping therapy.

Zareen highlighted that the cupping therapy helps improve blood circulation and lymphatic drainage, helping the body eliminate toxins more efficiently. It further relieves muscle pain, stiffness, and inflammation, while supporting respiratory health by easing issues like cough, asthma, and congestion.

“My body has always felt relaxed n renewed after cupping. Benefits of Fire Cupping: Improves blood circulation & lymphatic drainage Relieves muscle pain, stiffness & inflammation Helps with respiratory issues (cough, asthma, congestion) Reduces stress, anxiety & improves sleep Boosts immunity & digestion P.S. - Should be done by a trained professional, as incorrect technique can cause burns or skin damage,” Zareen wrote on the photo-sharing app.

