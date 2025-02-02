Zarina Wahab calls shooting in Kashmir "special" as she prepares for 'Armaan' release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 : Actress Zarina Wahab recently shared her excitement and insights about her upcoming web series 'Armaan', set to release on the WAVES OTT platform on February 7.

In an interview with ANI, Wahab, who plays a significant role in the murder mystery love story, spoke about the unique aspects of the series and her memorable experience shooting in the picturesque region of Kashmir.

'Armaan' is a compelling murder mystery blended with a love story, and while Wahab remained tight-lipped about the specifics, she teased viewers by saying, "The shoot of Armaan took place in Kashmir, and the first thing is that just going to Kashmir was a very special experience. I had a really good time. Meeting local artists there and working with them felt amazing. Kashmir is very beautiful, as everyone knows."

Wahab's enthusiasm was evident as she described how the opportunity to shoot in Kashmir influenced her decision to join the project. "As soon as they said that the shooting was in Kashmir, without a second thought, I said yes to the project.," she added.

In addition to her role in 'Armaan', the actress expressed how much she enjoys working with younger actors, saying, "It's really enjoyable to work with youngsters, and you learn a lot from them..."

Wahab also reminisced about her earlier trip to Kashmir for a film shoot with Amol Palekar. "I had previously been to Kashmir during a film shoot with Amol Palekar, but there we only shot a song in the snow and didn't get a chance to explore the place," she shared.

Reflecting on the changes Kashmir has undergone since then, Wahab commented, "I don't know why people say it's not safe... my experience was very good. We were there for 15-20 days... People don't realize how beautiful Kashmir is and should consider returning to shoot here."

'Armaan' features young talent from Kashmir, bringing a fresh perspective to the series.

'Armaan' will be released on the WAVES OTT platform on February 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor