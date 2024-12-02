Zarina Wahab Recalls Her First Meeting with Man of Masses NTR Jr.

Actress Zarina Wahab recently shared a memorable experience involving Man of Masses NTR Jr. She recalled her first interaction with him and was deeply touched by how respectful and caring he was, especially towards his mother, Shalini Nandamuri.

Zarina shared that while she was in Mehendi Patna, she saw Shalini (NTR Jr Mother) standing outside and was invited in for a conversation. As they were chatting, Shalini called NTR Jr. over. He arrived shortly after finishing a game of tennis, and Zarina was impressed by how polite and warm he was. “He spoke to me so kindly,” she shared. “It was lovely to see how much respect he has for his mother and how warmly he treated me.”

Zarina later spoke about working with NTR Jr. on Devara Part-1*, where she plays his mother. She mentioned how surprised she was that he remembered their meeting 12 years ago. “He even told me he had watched my film Krishna Jis* and appreciated my work in Gajal Ki Steya.* It was so thoughtful of him,” she said. Praising his work ethic, Zarina added, “He is very focused on his work but always kind and respectful. It’s been wonderful working with him.”