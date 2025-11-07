Zarine Khan, Actor Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan’s Mother Passes Away In Mumbai

Sanjay Khan’s wife Zarine Katrak has passed away at the age of 81. She was suffering from age-related ailments for a while now. She breathed her last this morning at her residence in Mumbai. Zarine is survived by her husband and children Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan and Zayed Khan.Sanjay and Zarine met at a bus stop and soon fell in love. They married in 1966. She had acted in films like Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali.

In July this year, Sussanne Khan celebrated her mother's 81st birthday. Sussanne Khan was earlier married to Hrithik Roshan. They married in 2000 after dating for four years. They divorced in 2014. The ex-couple is co-parenting their two sons- Hrehaan and Hridaan. Zarine largely stayed away from the limelight, focusing on her family and home. She was also the mother of actor Zayed Khan and fashion designer Farah Khan Ali. Zarine made her mark in the 1960s and 1970s as a model, actress and interior designer who helped shape India’s fashion and advertising industry.