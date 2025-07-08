"Zaroor aaoongi": Smriti Irani in promo of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2', check out release date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : The wait is finally over for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the release of their favourite show, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', as the makers have announced the release date of the daily soap.

The show, which became a part of everyday routine for many, is returning with the original cast, including Smriti Irani, who became a household name with her character Tulsi, and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani. It will start from July 29.

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' followed the life of Tulsi Virani, her husband Mihir (played by Amar Upadhyay), and the entire Virani family.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, the makers dropped a video.

The video shows a family dining at a restaurant while the title track of the serial plays on a television. They discuss about the show, and the son says "mummy ka favourite show tha"..on which she responds, "bahut favourite.."

He informs that "suna hai kyunki vapas aa raha", as they discuss the possibility of the return of iconic character Tulsi in the show, the video shows the entry of Smriti Irani in purple-golden sari.

She was seen watering the Tulsi plant, saying, "Zaroor aaoongi, kyuki humara 25 saalon ka rishta jo hai. Waqt aagaya hai apse phir milne ka ". The video ends with her signature style, a smile and folded hands.

The caption along with the video read, "Kya aap abhi bhi vishwaas nahi kar paa rahe? 25 saal ke baad, Tulsi Virani laut rahi hai, ek nayi kahaani ke saath (Are you even not able to believe? After 25 years, Tulsi Virani is returning with a new story)!"

"#KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ek baar phir taayaar hai har ghar ka hissa bann ne. Kya aap bhi taiyaar ho? Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, 29th July se, raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus par aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par. #TulsiIsBack #StarPlus #JioHotstar (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is once again ready to become part of every house. Are you ready too? Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi from July 29 at 10.30 pm only on Star Plus and any time on JioHotstar)."

After the post fans expressed their excitement. "Kuch yaadein har ek cheese ke beyond hai. This show is legacy and childhood memories. The family together..its "pure emotion"," one user wrote.

While the other commented, "Excited for 25 years old a new season"

"Goosebumps," another social media user wrote.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first look of Smriti Irani as Tulsi. In the image, Smriti was seen dressed in a maroon saree. Adding a touch from the past, she completed her look with the signature big red bindi, traditional jewellery, a black-beaded mangalsutra, and of course, tied her hair in a bun the way fans saw her years ago.

On reprising her iconic character, Smriti, in a press note, said, "Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life. It gave me more than commercial success; it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation."

"In the 25 years since, I've straddled two powerful platformsmedia and public policyeach with its own impact, each demanding a different kind of commitment. Today, I stand at a crossroads where experience meets emotion and creativity meets conviction. I return not just as an actor but as someone who believes in the power of storytelling to spark change, preserve culture, and build empathy. In contributing to this next chapter, I hope to honour the legacy of Kyunkiand help shape a future where India's creative industries aren't just celebrated, but truly empowered," she added.

The show, which began airing in 2000, quickly became a household name. It ran for eight long years and ruled the TRP charts for most of the time.

Created by Ektaa Kapoor and produced under her banner, Balaji Telefilms, the show was a major hit with viewers and played a big part in shaping Indian TV dramas.\Recently, the show completed 25 years.

Smriti is making a comeback in the acting field after 15 years. She left acting to dive into politics and even served as the Minister of Women and Child Development.

The show will air from July 29 at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

