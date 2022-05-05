Zayed Khan announces comeback after a long sabbatical

Actor Zayed Khan of Main Hoon Na fame is all set t to make a comeback after a long sabbatical. The actor who was last seen in his television debut Haasil in 2018 recently announced the name of his next project, leaving his fans excited. The actor shared a few pictures from a photoshoot while playing a quirky guess game with his fans to reveal the next project's name. Asking fans to wear their thinking caps, with every picture he shared, the actor teased fans with an alphabet on it that hinted about the next project.

Zayed gave a shout-out to director Mohit Srivastava and hailed his "approach, patience, tenacity towards his work, and is well on his way to becoming a fine young lad with an excellent future. "Soon after the announcement, his friends and family members were quick to react to it. Zayed's sister Sussanne Khan's rumoured boyfriend commented below the post and wrote, "Congratulations zay you looking fab and all the very best this is new this is fresh and I loved it. (sic)"After graduating in Business Management at the Montgomery College and Film Making at the London Film Academy, he made his acting debut in 2003 in Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. His other films include Main Hoon Na (2004), Shabd (2005), Dus (2005), Yuvvraaj (2008), Blue (2009) and Anjaana Anjaani (2010).In 2011, the actor ventured into production with his co-owned production house, Born Free Entertainment along with friend and actress Dia Mirza and her spouse Sahil Sanga with their first film, Love Breakups Zindagi.

