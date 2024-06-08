Zayn Ibad Khan had to pass on meals, sometimes limit water intake during Rajasthan shoot

Mumbai, June 8 Actor Zayn Ibad Khan has opened up about his dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and the rigorous fitness regime he swore by during the shoot of the fantasy-thriller-romance 'Suhagan Chudail' in Rajasthan.

While Zayn doesn't follow a strict diet, he is committed to his workouts, whether it's squeezing them in on set or completing them before starting his workday.

His dedication to his physique even led him to take extreme measures, such as skipping salt for a while to achieve a shredded look for a few scenes that captured him shirtless.

Talking about his fitness routine, Zayn, who is also known for his work in 'Aashiqana' shared: "Every morning, I wake up at 6 am and get straight into my workout routine. It has become like second nature to me, something I just can't miss, especially before heading to the set. I follow a strict diet routine and it has been the same for a very long time. When I don’t work out my body feels less and especially when there's a bare body scene scheduled, I put in extra effort to make sure I'm looking my best for those moments."

"To keep up that energy for all those scenes I had to pass on meals and sometimes even limit my water intake. It wasn't easy, but it was all worth it to bring my best to every moment on screen. Fitness isn't just about looking good on camera; it's about bringing my A-game to every performance," said Zayn.

Zayn insisted that the audience deserves to see us actors giving our absolute best.

"Having said that, I want to showcase my acting skills to viewers. I can't get enough of the love that Suhagan Chudail is getting. At the end of the day, that's what motivates me to keep pushing boundaries and outdoing myself, both physically and as an actor," concluded the 'Gunaah' actor.

In the current storyline, Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) disguises herself as Deeya (Debchandrima Singha Roy) to investigate the drink Vaidji gave her. Later, enraged by Moksh's disappearance, Nishigandha searches for him with Jyotsna. As she grows angrier, she transforms into a chudail while her spell on Moksh (Zayn) weakens and that’s when Deeya decides to make a shocking revelation to him.

'Suhagan Chudail' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor