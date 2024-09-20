Zayn Malik reflects on fatherhood: 'I wouldn't be the man I am today'

Washington [US], September 20 : Singer Zayn Malik shared an emotional message for his daughter Khai, who turned four on September 19.

The singer expressed how profoundly Khai has influenced his life, stating she is "the most important person" in his journey.

In a touching post, Malik, 31, wrote, "I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter. Grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are."

He accompanied his words with a heartfelt photo of himself holding Khai at the beach, reflecting on how her arrival four years ago changed his life forever, "I wouldn't be the man I am today without you."

Khai's birthday celebration was nothing short of spectacular.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, Khai's mother, shared details about the festivities, including a massive cake shaped like Baby Yoda, also known as Grogu, from the 'Star Wars' franchise.

On Instagram, Hadid wrote, "Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!!"

She described Khai's interests, stating, "She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby Yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible, will be in the water from dawn til dusk."

Hadid, 29, characterized Khai as "curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty," adding, "It is my life's greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways."

Zayn and Gigi, who were in an on-and-off relationship for five years, welcomed Khai in 2020.

Though they officially parted ways in 2021, they maintain a strong co-parenting relationship, sharing 50/50 custody of their daughter, reported People magazine.

Hadid expressed her happiness about Khai being able to spend time with both parents, stating, "That she can be with both parents makes me very happy."

According to People magazine, in a July 2023 episode of the podcast 'Call Her Daddy', Malik shared his commitment to active parenting.

"I'm super full-on, hands-on with my child every chance I can be," he said, adding his desire for more time, "If I could get 60 per cent, I would have it."

