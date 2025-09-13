Zayn to unveil 'Break Free' song for video game 'Borderlands 4'

Washington DC [US], September 13 : Zayn is back with new music, and while it isn't part of a new album this time around, the singer said his latest release is just as personal.

The British singer-songwriter has teamed up with 2K and Gearbox Software on the release of 'Break Free,' an original song that Zayn recorded for 'Borderlands 4,' the latest entry in the iconic first-person video game franchise, reported Variety.

Due out September 19, the song was inspired by the new setting and "expressive action" of 'Borderlands 4,' per a release.

The game introduces players to the all-new planet, Kairos, along with four new Vault Hunters, as they fight through foes and obstacles to retrieve a secret treasure. Each Vault Hunter possesses unique abilities that "introduce even more ways to crush, bash, and destroy enemies," the release notes, especially when combined with "literally billions of weapons," reported Variety.

While Zayn has largely stayed out of the spotlight when he's not promoting his own music, the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer says he jumped at the opportunity to soundtrack one of his favourite pastimes.

"When I'm not working or with my daughter, my usual place is in front of the console, gaming with my friends back home in the UK," he tells Variety.

"I've played 'Borderlands' before, so when I was asked to collaborate on the music, it was a no brainer," said Zayn reported Variety.

While the game was released on September 12 on PlayStation and Xbox, fans will have to wait another week before hearing Zayn's song, and the singer isn't revealing much about "Break Free" except that it was "fun to experiment with new sounds," reported Variety.

Zayn's last album was 2024's well-received "Room Under the Stairs," which was recorded at his home studio in rural Pennsylvania and introduced a more cosy, stripped-down sound, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, 'Break Free' could be the only new music the fans could get from Zayn this year.

The singer hasn't announced a follow-up to 'Room Under the Stairs', and the performer has no other public appearances scheduled for 2025.

