Zee Music Company and Boss Studio has launched the song “Dekha Pheli Dafa”

The long-awaited romantic song “Dekha Pheli Dafa,” starring Arjun Aanjna & Ankita Thakur, has finally been unveiled, promising audiences a captivating audio-visual treat. Presented by Zee Music Company and Boss Studio, produced by Pankaj Shah (Boss Studio), music & directed by Mayank Patel, Singer Rohit Dubey & Prerna Sahetia.

The musical collaboration between Arjun Aanjna & Ankita Thakur in this song is a testament to the exceptional talent of the skilled team behind it. Every part of the song is like a pretty picture that tells a bunch of different feelings.

Producer Pankaj Shah shared his excitement and anticipation regarding the song – “When I listened to the lyrics and composition, it touched my heart. However, watching the complete song with the video was an incredibly amazing experience. We shot this song in Manali, and I am grateful to Zee Music Company for providing us with such a significant platform.”

Director Mayank Patel sharing experience of the song – “Rohit Dubey and Prerna Sahetia lend their voices to this enchanting romantic song, infusing it with the perfect blend of emotions and melodies. Their expressive singing adds depth and passion to the composition, creating a captivating musical experience for the listeners.”

Rohit Dubey conveyed his enthusiasm regarding the song – “Mayank and I have been friends for a long time. When we first met, Mayank liked my voice and we decided to work together someday. The response to the song has been amazing, and this project is very special to me. Having “Dekha Pehli Dafa” released on Zee Music feels like a dream come true.”

Prerna Sahetia sharing her thoughts and exctiment for the song – “This romantic song features stunning locations that add to its charm. As I set new goals for the upcoming year, my focus is on embracing something romantic and beautiful. Mayank Patel’s composition for the song is truly delightful. Having collaborated on numerous projects with Boss Studio, Pankaj approached me and suggested I contribute my vocals. Captivated by the composition, I was eager to start working on it and bring the romantic vision to life.”

If you’re still undecided on the ideal romantic song for the month of love, “Dekha Pheli Dafa” is the top pick to infuse your romantic moments with the perfect musical touch.