Zeenat Aman apologises for doing ‘something terrible’, shares ‘Meme-at-Aman’ seeking forgiveness

Mumbai Jan 12 Veteran star Zeenat Aman has apologised to her fans on her social media for 'doing something terrible.'

Elaborating on her ‘mistake’, Zeenat said that she “inadvertently went and turned her Instagram grid into an advertising billboard after promising that she wouldn’t do just that.’

Zeenat shared on her social media account, “I’ve done something terrible, and I must confess and apologise before you catch me out. I inadvertently went and turned my Instagram grid into an advertising billboard after publicly promising that I wouldn’t do just that!”

She elaborated, “If you scroll way down my feed you’ll find that promise in a caption from March 2023. For various reasons my social media planning has been a little poor these past few months. But fret not; I’m making amends.”

The actress in return of forgivance, shared a fun meme carousel that had her as the centre of content, and has called it as Meme-at-Aman. “In apology for not keeping my word, here’s a Meme-at-Aman series for you. These are entirely inspired by the flurry of WhatsApp forwards I received for the New Year, many of which were in this lurid, kitsch style that is apparently an Internet staple!”

Wishing her fans a happy and good new year, said, “May 2026 be a productive and meaningful year for each one of you! Now enjoy these jokes and affirmations, and tell me which one is your favourite, or rather which one makes you think “mood”?

P.S: I’m going on a ‘literary’ journey this week. Any guesses where I’m headed?”

In the first meme featuring Zeenat, had the actress clicked raising a finger with a soft smile, and expression pretty playful. The meme read, “Asking the universe for one more chance for you”

In the second meme, the actress, in her movie character, is seen sporting an unfazed expression, e and effortless confidence.

The meme read, “So what if my new year resolution didn’t even last two weeks.”

Zeenat shared a few more memes that she had received on New Years Eve featuring herself as the centre of content.

