Zeenat Aman celebrates her 72nd birthday in Shimla, wishes for team India's victory

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Veteran actor Zeenat Aman turned 72 on Sunday.

To mark the occasion, she took to Instagram to send a heartwarming message to her fans, thanking her family and friends for giving her so much love.

She wrote, "Today - an expression of unadulterated gratitude for my life. For the pinnacles and pitfalls that have gifted me resilience and self-belief. For my small, loving family of two-legged and four-legged beings. For a circle of friends that has endured through decades. For a mind that is alive and curious still. For a body that occasionally aches, but yet persists. For the love and kindness each one of you has given me. And for the opportunities that flow my way as a result."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz0ssYfLQWX/

She concluded, "So thank you for your warm wishes and support. It does not go unnoticed. I hope you too can live to a ripe old age and be able to look back at the decades gone by without regrets and with grace. Here's wishing for peace for all (and a victory for our boys in blue)! I send you my love from cool and beautiful Shimla."

In the picture, Zeenat can be seen posing for the camera in a garden. She wore a pink kurta.

The actor posted the message for her fans from Shimla.

Notably, Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in February. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebs, dyeing of hair, and many more things.

She will be next seen in 'Bun Tikki.'

Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the movie stands out as the most anticipated debut picture of the year, bringing together two renowned actors, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat, on the big screen.

