Zeenat Aman: I’ve become a little undisciplined in my old age

Mumbai, June 17 Veteran star Zeenat Aman revealed why she feels she has become a “little undisciplined” in her old age. She says she took her recent surgery as an excuse to become overindulgent with food and lazy about exercise.

Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images and clips from her recent trip to the Western Ghat.

She wrote: “Windswept in the Western Ghats! I have become a little undisciplined in my old age, and I’m sorry to admit that I took my recent surgery as an excuse to become overindulgent with food and lazy about exercise. I spent a few weeks languishing at home and watching endless trash on YouTube.”

“Many of you will agree that such complacency is easy to adopt and hard to shrug off. And so I decided to approach my conundrum with some privilege and style,” she added.

The star said that she booked a week at a spa and that she submitted a laundry list of ‘ayurvedic and naturopathy treatments’ customised for her.

She added: “Amidst the flowering, rolling landscape of the Western Ghats, I submitted to a laundry list of ayurvedic and naturopathy treatments customised for me. Sheer bliss! It was the precise quietude and reset I needed. Because sure enough, I returned to a packed schedule.”

The actress said she is back from a work event in New Delhi.

“In fact, I am just back from a work event in Delhi, and am contemplating the next post for my Kapoor series. Would you like to read about Shashi or Raj ji first?,” she added.

Earlier on June 14, veteran actress Zeenat revealed that she felt overwhelmed as she boarded an Air India flight after the horrific mishap.

"Boarded an Air India flight this morning and found myself absolutely overwhelmed with emotion as I buckled my seatbelt. May our collective grief offer some solace to those who lost their loved ones," Zeenat penned on the photo-sharing app.

On June 12, Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner met an unfortunate fate as it crashed soon after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad. The aircraft plunged into a residential complex near B.J. Medical College, adding to the number of casualties.

