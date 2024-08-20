Zeenat Aman narrates anecdotes about quiet years of her life

Mumbai, Aug 20 Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has shared some moments from her “quiet years” of her life and revealed that there are very few glamorous pictures from a certain point of her life.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from an award event she attended in Sri Lanka in 2010.

“There aren't too many pictures of me from this phase of my life. And certainly very few glamorous ones. Which makes this memory all the sweeter. Those were the quiet years - acutely so for me, but probably a phase that many middle aged women can relate to,” she said.

The actress said: “It was the summer of 2010, and the who's who of Hindi cinema had flown down to Colombo, Sri Lanka, to attend the IIFA Awards. I was quite surprised to receive an invite, steeped as I was in homemaking alongside the odd work appearance.”

“Despite some reluctance on my part, the awards committee insisted on plucking me out of my self-imposed obscurity.”

She said it was her sons who accompanied her.

“So, my two boys and I packed our bags and boarded a flight. It turned out to be a wonderful visit. I was honoured with an award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinema, and felt the allure of my craft after a long while. Not to mention that the people-watching was exceptional!”

The actress said that she is more an “observer than a talker”.

“The event was sponsored by a renowned alcohol company, and their vodka kept the attendees in unguarded, high spirits! There were enough shenanigans underway to fill a gossip magazine, but you know me, I believe discretion is the better part of valour,” she said.

