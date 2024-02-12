Zeenat Aman on 1 year of Insta debut: No agents, no managers, no bought followers - just kids and I winging it

Mumbai, Feb 12 Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who is known as the queen of Instagram, has completed a year on the social media platform.

As she clocked a year on the photo-sharing platform, she took to her Instagram and penned a long note reflecting on her journey on the platform so far, on the first anniversary of her Instagram.

She also shared two pictures of herself as she wrote: “People presume that transformative experiences are the prerogative of the young. My experience tells me otherwise. 365 days ago my kids cajoled me into uploading my first Instagram post. That little leap of faith forced me to confront my deep tech trepidations and even deeper need for privacy. Then it gifted me a transformative year. It showed me the possibilities of being true to myself, publicly.”

She said that her Instagram isn’t handled by any agency or a professional social media account handler but herself and her kids.

She continued: “No agents, no managers, no bought followers - just the kids and I winging it! Oh, and what kids they are. If you wonder how I navigate Instagram or know the latest lingo, the answer lies with my informal little band of millennials. There is lovely, gentle @tanya.agarwall_ who photographs me with ease, thoughtful @_pratikshanair_ who makes up my face exactly as I like, and quiet @makeupnhairbyankita who fixes my hair.”

“So, here’s a thought from this septuagenarian - transformations demand that we embrace the unknown. And there’s really no age limit to when you can transform your life. Happy one year anniversary to you and I. Please eat a slice of cake on my behalf today. P.S: Just like my first post, this one too was shot in my garden by @tanya.agarwall_ just yesterday . The clothes are from my closet, and I did my own hair and makeup of course,” she added.

