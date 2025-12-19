Zeenat Aman on being ‘parented by her children,’ says their attitude often leaves her miffed

Mumbai Dec 19 Veteran legend Zeenat Aman, in an adorable post today, shared how she has now reached an age where her children have started to parent her.

The Dostana actress, through her social media post, revealed how her children asked her to ‘learn to take proper selfies’ and be independent while using social media.

“Is anyone else at that age where their children have started parenting them?” asked Zeenat.

“I have recently been on the receiving end of a pointed lecture about ‘learning to take proper selfies and candid pictures because you’re an Instagram personality, and stop depending on me for this, Ma,’” she added.

The actress also stated that at times she finds it difficult to deal with the ‘attitude’ of her children. “I was quite miffed by the attitude, and even more so when the kids proceeded to reject the pictures I then did take over the course of the following week!”

Mentioning that the disapproved pictures had to be deleted, Aman highlighted it by using the choicest of words. “Anyway, those shots have been relegated to digital heaven, but here are three snaps that I requested, received, and uploaded without their help: 1. A surprisingly on-point doodle from a newly discovered birthday twin – @badboyshah! 2. A hug for the gorgeous and ever graceful Helen! 3. Hearts for all!”

The address further asked her fans to reveal who has been their favourite celebrity whom they look up to. “Now in return for posting these icons on my feed, how about you tell me the name of the public figure/celebrity that you look up to the most and why? Enjoy your Friday night, my dears.”

The pictures shared by Zeenat Aman were from her recent visit to the sets of the reality show Indian Idol season 16. The first picture shared by Zeenat was a doodle picture doodled by her birthday twin, Badshah, who is also the judge on the music reality show.

The second picture showed Aman and veteran actress Helen sharing a hearty laugh. Helen had also visited Indian Idol along with Zeenat for a special segment on the show celebrating Bollywood icons.

The third picture featured the faces of Indian Idol judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah, along with Zeenat and Helen. Talking about Zeenat Aman, the actress’ posts on Instagram are loved for their essence and also for being very true to life.

Talking about the veteran legend's professional front, Zeenat was most recently seen in the series 'The Royals', alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter.

Back in the 70-80s era of Bollywood, she delivered umpteen numbers of hits like Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Ajanabee, Warrant, Chori Mera Kaam, Dharam Veer, Chhailla Babu, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen and The Great Gambler.

She also starred in the action films Don and Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

