Zeenat Aman recalls a perfect 'Bollywood meets Fashion moment' with Sabyasachi

Mumbai, Aug 29 Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recalled a perfect 'Bollywood meets Fashion moment' with ace designer Sabyasachi.

She posted two photos of herself posing in a red Sabyasachi top on the terrace of her apartment, and recalled a memorable meet cute with the designer.

Aman shared that they were celebrating her son Zahaan Khan's birthday in November 2022 with a high tea.

"The boys had already made their way to the ground floor to window-shop at the designer boutiques, while @carapiranha and I were taking things at a more leisurely pace(sic)," the 'Don' actress wrote on her IG.

She added that as they turned a corner towards the elevator, they could see its doors beginning to close. Just then, an elegant hand shot out, and the doors opened for them. In the elevator carriage were two gentlemen, both immaculately coiffed and dressed.

"One was a bearded Indian man, and the other I suspect was of caucasian descent. I smiled my thanks as we entered, and observed from their body language that they had recognised me," Aman added.

"Cara jabbed the button for the lobby, and the bearded man spoke. “Ma’am, I’m a big fan of yours. It’s an honour to meet you. I just want to say you have inspired me since I was a boy.” I thanked him for his generous words and he explained to me that he was a designer."

As the elevator dinged to a halt, she asked him: “What is your name?”

“Sabyasachi”, the bearded man replied with a demure smile, politely taking her hand as she apologized for not recognising him.

"The two men walked away, and Cara and I looked at each other before bursting into laughter at my gaffe," she went on.

"I remembered this incident, because this is a Sabyasachi top. The one I wore on the cover of Vogue and that was later gifted to me. I hope you enjoyed this little Bollywood meets Fashion moment. Have a lovely weekend ahead!", Aman concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor