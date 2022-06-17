Zeenat Aman remembers how Dev Anand helped her to fight nervousness in front of the camera

Mumbai, June 17 Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recalls her initial days as an actor and how Dev Anand helped her in overcoming her nervousness on 'Superstar Singer 2'.

Zeenat is appearing as a celebrity guest with Baba Ramdev for the Dev Anand special episode.

Zeenat says: "I was very scared and nervous. But Dev Sahab had his own unique way to make us comfortable in front of the camera. He would share the dialogues with us way in advance so that we can read, understand and make them ours."

"We were in Kathmandu where he took us on the set and asked us to only sit and observe other artistes performing."

"Watching them for so long made us restless and we would eagerly wait to get in front of the camera which eventually eradicated our nervousness. And that is how he introduced me in front of the camera," she adds.

This weekend, the cast of 'JugJug Jeeyo' including Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani will also be coming on the show for the 'RD Burman Special'.

'Superstar Singer 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor