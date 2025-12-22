Zeenat Aman reveals how Helen taught her and other heroines the art of lashes, lenses and wigs

Mumbai, Dec 22 Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has shared an interesting behind-the-scenes memory from her early days in Bollywood.

During her appearance on "Indian Idol 16," she revealed how legendary dancer and actor Helen guided her and other heroines in mastering on-screen essentials like contact lenses, eyelashes, and wigs. Reflecting on Helen’s influence, Zeenat highlighted her role in shaping the glamour and professionalism of a generation of actresses. Rapper Badshah asked, “Zeenat ma’am, Helen ma’am, since both of you worked during the same period and were at the top of your careers, was there ever any rivalry between you?”

Responding to this, Zeenat Aman praised Helen, calling her incomparable and saying there was never any question of rivalry. She shared that they would watch Helen closely to learn how to wear contact lenses, false eyelashes, and wigs. The ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ actress added that Helen was truly unbeatable.

Zeenat Aman said, “Helen ji, she was incomparable. There was no question of rivalry. We used to watch her and learn how to wear contact lenses, how to wear eyelashes, and how to wear a wig. She was unbeatable, always. Before I joined films, I was a huge fan of Helen's. In the first film, when I saw her on set, my jaw dropped.”

Hearing this, Helen also expressed her admiration for Zeenat Aman, saying that her jaw dropped when she saw such a beautiful girl enter the film industry. “My jaw dropped too, looking at such a beautiful girl coming into the film industry. Mashallah.”

Notably, Zeenat Aman has frequently spoken about her deep admiration for Helen.

Recently, both veteran actresses appeared on the singing reality show “Indian Idol 16.” The latest episode titled “Celebrating the Lady Dons” paid tribute to Zeenat Aman and Helen. Contestants honored their legacy by performing some of their hit tracks.

