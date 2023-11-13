Zeenat Aman reveals how son Zahaan "embarrassed" her at family vacation in Mauritius

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : Veteran actor Zeenat Aman on Monday recalled an interesting story from a family holiday in 1995. She shared an incident when her younger son, Zahaan, decided to explore an unexpected artistic side at a resort's clinic in Mauritius.

Taking to Instagram, Zeenat shared a couple of throwback pictures featuring herself sitting by the resort's poolside with her sons Zahaan and Azaan.

In the next one, she was seen walking off the stage at an event.

Along with the pictures, she penned a lengthy note to share details about the incident.

The note read, "In every parent's life there inevitably comes a time when your child embarrasses you. The year was 1995 and we were off on a family holiday to Mauritius. I had been invited as a state guest to attend an event and had decided to make the most of my visit by taking the boys along and extending our stay. It was a summer holiday par excellence. The resort was plush, the food was delicious, the waters were crystal clear, and the boys ran amuck. They spent the better part of each day in the swimming pool, and sure enough, by day five Azaan picked up an ear infection."

"Fortunately there was a pristine white infirmary, with a little waiting room and a clinic, attached to the resort. Since I didn't have a nanny, 5-year-old Zahaan had to tag along with us to his older brother's doctor's appointment. I left him seated in the waiting room with a colouring book to keep him busy, while I accompanied Azaan in to see the doctor," she added.

Sharing about the surprise she got after she returned from the doctor's office, Zeenat stated, "We couldn't have been gone for more than 20 minutes. It was a relatively minor issue, and the lovely, rather serious doctor, attended to it swiftly. So imagine our surprise when we re-entered the waiting room to find that Zahaan had taken it upon himself to do a little redecorating. He had discovered the clinic's stamp and an ink pad at the vacant receptionist's desk and had proceeded to furiously stamp the spotless walls of the waiting room!"

The actor continued, "I can't be certain whose jaw dropped further, mine or the good doctor's. The walls were covered in the smudged violet logo of the clinic! I was horrified, but Zahaan was beaming. Not for long though. The scamp got an earful, and the doctor got my profuse apologies and an offer to pay for the damages."

Notably, Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in February. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebs, dyeing of hair, and many more things.

