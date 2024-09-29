Zeenat Aman reveals it all in ‘Never Have I Ever’ game

Mumbai, Sep 29 Legendary actress Zeenat Aman has revealed her exciting facts in the ‘Never Have I Ever’ game in the live musical session.

The makers of the show took to their Instagram and shared the promo in which Zeenat answered some fans' questions and revealed many interesting things.

They captioned the post, “The diva is full of surprises and she sure knows how to keep us guessing (with a queen emoji) Find out a lot more about her from the queen herself at Yeh Shaam Mastani!"

The clip started with the veteran actress sitting in her glamourous avatar while saying, “Hi guys, this is Zeenat Aman and I'm going to play Never Have I Ever.”

The segment started as, “Never have I ever forgotten my lines at a shoot, of course, I have, who hasn't? All actors at some point forget a line or two.”

“Never have I ever regretted taking up a project midway through a movie. It was a film that took eight years to make, eight years, of course, I regretted doing the movie.”

“Never have I ever played a role that challenged my personal belief, to which she replied, “Sare sawalon ka jawab main yahin par doon, A bit of suspense adds to the excitement, right? We are bringing untold stories and behind-the-scenes conversations paired with timeless songs back to life at Saregama’s live, Yeh Shaam Mastani, suniye Zeenat ki kahaani, Zeenat ki zubaani.”

On the work front, the 'Don' fame actress made her last appearance in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s 2019 epic war drama ‘Panipat’ featuring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film also featured Mantra, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Sahil Salathia, Kunal Kapoor, Fahim Fazli, Mir Sarwar, Milind Gunaji, Abhishek Nigam and Suhasini Mulay in crucial roles.

The ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ fame actress will be next seen in Faraz Arif Ansari’s directorial ‘Bun Tikki’, which also features veteran actress Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.

For the unversed, the iconic legends will be seen together after their 1982 crime thriller ‘Ashanti’ helmed by ‘Alibaba Aur 40 Chor’ fame director Umesh Mehra.

