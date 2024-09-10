Zeenat Aman reveals why she finds most ‘designer outfits unwearable’

Mumbai, Sep 10 Veteran star and fashion icon Zeenat Aman is a casual dresser and said that she finds most designer outfits unwearable.

Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself wearing a sculpted 3D dress in earthy shade, which she said that she is giving her best dog breed “Komondor” impression.

“I’ve been blessed by the hand of many a genius in my life. The very best in not just cinema, but also fashion. The formidably talented Bhanu Athaiya, India’s first Academy award winner, designed my costumes for over 15 movies including Satyam Shivam Sundaram,” she wrote.

She said Athaiya was prolific and meticulous, and soon after our first partnership had a mannequin made to her measurements.

“It would stand in her studio, and on this inanimate bust she would actualise the fantastical ideas that appeared in her mind. I only had to pop in very occasionally for trials, an arrangement that was most suitable to my schedule.”

Zeenat minced no words when she said that no other designer in the actress’ life has come close to creating outfits for her “that were as comfortable as they were sensual”.

“I am constantly tickled by my persona as a woman of high fashion. Those who know me know that I am quite the casual dresser. One who finds most designer outfits unwearable!” she said.

The actress added: “An impossibly wealthy friend of mine, with museumesque mansions in Dubai and London, would routinely gift me haute couture and then rue the fact that their fate was to moulder in my wardrobe. It’s an unfortunate fate shared by my most prized heirlooms.”

Talking about her most meaningful clothing she owns, Zeenat said: “My mother’s exquisite saris, the most meaningful clothing I own, also languish in the depths of my closet. Perhaps one day I will have the wherewithal to wear them or repurpose them into new outfits more suitable to my taste.”

“Anyway, here I am. Giving my best Komondor (it’s a dog breed, look it up and tell me if I’m wrong) impression. All in the name of fashion,” she added, describing her look.

