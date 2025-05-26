Zeenat Aman reveals why she’s excited to watch Karan Tejpal’s debut ‘Stolen'

Mumbai, May 26 Veteran actress Zeenat Aman took to social media to reveal that she is looking forward to watching Karan Tejpal’s debut film, ‘Stolen.’

Expressing her excitement about the project, the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' star took to her Instagram stories and shared a poster of the film, writing, “Been hearing rave reviews about @karantejpal94’s debut film Stolen! Delighted to learn it’s found a home on Amazon, and look forward to watching it soon.”

The upcoming crime thriller will star Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham. The film is backed by a team of executive producers, including Kiran Rao, Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane. ‘Stolen’ is all set to stream digitally on June 4.

Speaking about the film, Kiran Rao shared in a statement, “Stolen is a rare film that combines thrilling narrative tension with a deeply humane core. The character of Jhumpa stayed with me long after I watched the film—her vulnerability and resilience are a reminder of the strength that lies in the most unexpected places. It’s that rare kind of cinema that captivates while drawing the audience deeper with every frame.”

Anurag Kashyap added, “Cinema that is strong, unflinching, relentless, and emotionally raw will always grab you from the first frame and not let go—that’s exactly what Stolen did to me.”

The film tells the gripping story of two sophisticated brothers who come across the kidnapping of a baby from a poor mother at a remote railway station in rural India. Driven by a sense of responsibility, one brother persuades the other to assist the mother and embark on a dangerous quest to rescue the child.

Coming back to Zeenat Aman, the actress recently featured in the ‘The Royals.’ The show also starred Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sakshi Tanwar.

