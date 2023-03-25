Zeenat Aman shares hilarious posts, calls it 'Meme at Aman'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 : Veteran actor Zeenat Aman always has been treating her fans to details from her personal and professional lives ever since she made her debut on Instagram. Recently, she shared meme series featuring herself.

The 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actor took to Instagram and posted meme series featuring herself. Calling it, 'Meme-at Aman'.

She posted three memes, the second of which showed a snap from 'The Great Gambler', in which Big B and Zeenat are seen taking a boat ride. "'Bhaiya Goregaon Lena Jalsa Hote Huye," reads the text on the meme.

Along with the post, she wrote a long post which read, "This Saturday I am more of a Meme-at Aman than a Zeenat Aman. I would be befuddled by the vagaries of Instagram if it weren't for my kids. Fortunately, not only do they explain the app and it's workings to me, they also introduce me to online humour! Today they showed me 'Zeenat Aman memes', and I've been in splits all morning. I just think they are so fantastically creative and funny. Not to mention that they're a great use of images that would otherwise be redundant!."

She credited the first and third meme to a page on Instagram and wrote, "Here are three that really tickled me. The first and last are reposted from a handle called @bollymeme and the other is from Amit ji's profile, though I'm not sure who the maker is. There are other hysterical ones I saw, but their language is a little too colourful for me to post."

"I would love to see and share more such memes made on my pictures. So, just in case you have one, please share it with me. Have a restful weekend, everyone. That's certainly my plan," she concluded.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqM2dI8Lkrj/

As soon as she shared the post, Bollywood personalities like Chitrangda Singh and Richa Chadha reacted to the post.

Chitrangda wrote, "You're iconic !! That's it. Period . Lots of love and good wishes always have loved your work your persona always," while Richa commented, "Killing it."

Zeenat is best known for featuring in films such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Don', 'Yaadon ki Baraat', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurb, Dostana', 'Dharam Veer', among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor