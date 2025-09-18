Zeenat Aman shares how her fur baby made her fall in love with animals

Mumbai, Sep 18 Yesteryear diva Zeenat Aman shared how her fur baby Raphael showed her 'the beauty of love that transcends", making her fall in love with animals.

She revealed that, like most Indian mothers, she was initially extremely against the idea of having a pet at home, but eventually her sons Azaan and Zahaan wore her down and brought Raphael home.

"So when the black pup with a white star emblazoned on his chest arrived at our apartment, I gave him a grudging pat and ordered him taken up to the terrace. Then I laid down a simple rule: no dogs in the house (sic)," she wrote on her IG.

However, the rule was broken shortly as her sons took off for college, and Aman found herself falling slowly and surely in love with the fur buddy.

"In some of my darkest moments, the only consolation I received was his wet muzzle on my lap and his adoring eyes telling me I could survive anything, she added.

Revealing how his passing away devastated her, Aman shared, "Raphael lived with us for 14 joyous years. When the time came to let him go, I held his beloved old face in my hands and wept into his fur. Those who haven’t ever loved an animal may blanch at my next statement, but the only comparable pain I have felt in my life was the loss of my mother. His death devastated me but it also showed me the beauty of love that transcends our own species."

The 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actress added how, after Raphael's demise, another pet pal came into her life in the form of Lily.

"Miss Lily arrived in Cara’s arms during Raffy’s last days. She was ostensibly a “foster”, but I suspect the kids knew my impending grief would need an outlet no human can provide. I was reluctant to bond with her at first, afraid that would dishonour Raffy’s memory, but then her own sweet and unique personality swept me off my feet.." she wrote.

