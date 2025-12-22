Zeenat Aman shares how she embraced ‘vulnerability’ in her latest enchanting photoshoot

Mumbai, Dec 22 Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has opened up about her latest photoshoot, describing it as a transformative experience that encouraged her to embrace vulnerability.

In her post on Instagram, she revealed how the creative vision of the team helped her step out of her comfort zone. On Monday, Zeenat Aman shared a few stunning photos from her shoot and revealed that she doesn’t take her glasses off for many people, but she did so for this enchanting photoshoot.

The ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ actress wrote, “I don’t take my glasses off for many people, but I did it for Dulari. When the director has a compelling vision I am less conscious of mine. This photo shoot insisted on vulnerability. They fastened my hair away from my face, packed away my glasses in a padded case, and walked me into a garden of abstracted, handcrafted floral dreams.”

“I like my clothes to hold my story, and for my pictures to tell a story. These fabrics and cuts - so neat, comfortable, elegant. These images - so evocative. Of what? I suppose it will vary from viewer to viewer, each will interpret this project through the lens of their own experiences and memories. Truly, an enchanting photo shoot with ethereal results. Not to my credit, no. But to the credit of the team.”

In the photos, Zeenat Aman can be seen striking poses with elegance and style. She is dressed in a grey top and skirt, with her hair styled in a bun adorned with flowers.

Work-wise, the veteran actress recently appeared on the singing reality show “Indian Idol 16” with Helen. This weekend, Indian Idol paid tribute to Zeenat Aman and Helen in the episode titled “Celebrating the Lady Dons.” The contestants celebrated their legacy through performances on their hit tracks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor