Zeenat Aman stumbles upon her mural at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : Veteran actor Zeenat Aman shared a video in which she stumbled upon her mural at Mumbai's International Airport.

She wrote, "The past is etched in stone, or in this case, painted on the walls! You can't change it, but you can always shape the future."

She added, "Gliding by a mural of myself, and some of the greatest icons of Indian Cinema, that I stumbled upon at Mumbai's International Airport."

She concluded, "2023 was a raucous and productive year for me; let's see how 2024 unfolds. I'm grateful to each one of you on this journey with me. Cheers to chapters unwritten, a canvas untouched and a year filled with infinite joy."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1ga4-2CjMs/

In the video, the veteran actor can be seen on a travelator, with her mural in the background.

As soon as the 'Don' actor uploaded the video, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Actor Chitrangda Singh commented, "Icon."

Actor Sameera Reddy dropped heart emojis.

"You are such an inspiration mam to all of us. love you a very happy and healthy new year to you," a fan commented.

Zeenat made her Instagram debut in February. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebrities, dyeing hair, and many more things.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in 'Bun Tikki.' Produced by Manish Malhotra, the film also stars Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.

The famous actor has given several hits, such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbaani', 'Dhund', 'Don', 'Manoranjan' and 'Yaadon Ki Baarat'. She was known for playing unconventional roles in her era, when many actresses were reluctant to take on those roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor