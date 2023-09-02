Zeenat Aman to reunite with Shabana Azmi in Manish Malhotra's 'Bun Tikki'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : Zeenat Aman has been delighting her fans and followers on Instagram since her debut.

Now, the renowned actor is slated to return to the big screen with fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki.

With the recent establishment of his new production firm, ‘Stage 5 Productions,’ celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra has broadened his horizons into the realm of film production.

Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share the video of the company's logo and a picture of an announcement poster for the film, writing, "The hard work of 3:5 years of Stage 5 production has also led to curating and nurturing Bun Tikki, a special and sensitive film, starting November 2023."

The poster is a watercolour painting of a child spending time with his father that pops with a generous splash of colour.

Bun Tikki stands out as the most anticipated debut picture of the year, bringing together two renowned actors, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman, on the big screen.

The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Abhay Deol. Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions.

The announcement seemed to overwhelm the director, Faraz Arif Ansari as he said in the comments section, "MM, thank you for being the SUPERSTAR PRODUCER!. I requested a superstar for Bun Tikki in 2021. The universe rewarded me with four of them in 2023: Abhay Deol, Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, and you! THANK YOU for being my mentor and the BEST MENTOR EVER."

While many others applauded Manish Malhotra on his new business, several also praised the casting choice.

Sophie Choudhry said, "What a Fab Cast."

Meanwhile, on the designing front, Manish in July celebrated 18 years in the fashion industry. On July 20, he showcased his new collection at a grand Bridal Couture show in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who shared screen space in Karan Johar's latest release 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', had turned showstoppers him.

