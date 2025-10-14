Zeishan Quadri Calls Amaal Mallik as ‘Dogla’ After Eviction, Calls Himself the Mastermind of Bigg Boss 19

Amaal Mallik is one of the most discussed name in Bigg Boss season 19 and viewers are loving to see him playing his game. Last week, Zeishan Quadri got evicted from the house leaving everyone in deep shock. After eviction Zeishan revealed his views about members. Talking about Amaal, with who he was close Gangs of Wasepur actor called him Dogla and himself master mind of the house.

Giving reason behind his statement Zeishan told Zoom, "The game was all about democracy, voting and politics. So I started doing it, but I was very positive with my team. And when it comes to 'you are not fair with the game', I am sorry bro I am fair with my team and brothers. You have to be fair at one place, you can't be fair everywhere."

Zeishan on Amaal and Baseers Accusing Awez Darbar of cheating on Nagma Mirajkar

Zeishan explained that he didn't call out Amaal and Baseer Ali for accusing Awez Darbar of cheating on Nagma Mirajkar because he felt it wasn't his place. He stated that a heated argument had already erupted between Baseer and Awez, witnessed by others who eventually left. Since Baseer and Awez knew each other, and Awez knew Amaal, he, Zeishan, felt like an outsider despite knowing everyone present.