Zendaya takes inspiration from "mothers in my life" for her role in 'Challengers'

London (England) [UK], April 11 : American actor and singer Zendaya discussed her upcoming film 'Challengers' at the London red carpet premiere. She opened up about the inspiration behind her on-screen debut as a mom, reported People.

"The mothers in my life and around me" is who she credited for helping her to play Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach.

During the conversation, she added that she has been practicing throughout the years.

"I have many, many nieces and nephews, so they're like my borrowed children, you know? I get to have fun and give them back to their parents," Zendaya says.

Expressing her gratitude, she added, "But I'm inspired by how they tackle and take on motherhood."

In the romantic sports comedy, the 'Dune' actor finds herself at the centre of an intense love triangle between her husband (Mike Faist) and former boyfriend (Josh O'Connor).

According to the official synopsis, 'Challengers' follows, "Three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner and reignite old rivalries on and off the court."

The film's director, Luca Guadagnino, has long been confident in her ability to adapt.

"I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don't use any of her double. She's so good," the 'Call Me By Your Name' filmmaker said in an October 2022 interview with Variety.

Guadagnino shared about the preparation work done by Zendaya for her role, saying she, "spent like three months" training with pro tennis coach and former player Brad Gilbert, who also served as a consultant on the film.

As the release date approaches, the 'Euphoria' actor has finished serving on the tennis court, but she continues to serve for the movie's press tour.

'Challengers' releases in theatres on April 26, reported People.

