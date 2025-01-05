Zendaya: Trying to discover what my life is outside of the presentation of who I am

Los Angeles, Jan 5 Hollywood actress and singer Zendaya, who first found fame as a child, has said that she's still learning about herself off-screen.

Zendaya, who is in a relationship with her 'Spider-Man' co-star Tom Holland,told W Magazine: "It’s a thing that I’m figuring out. What other than work brings me joy?"

The 28-year-old Hollywood star has tried her hand at various activities over recent years, including pottery and baking.

However, the “Euphoria” actress feels she's still on a journey of self-discovery, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "For me, it’s been about trying new things, as stupid as it sounds, like pottery or anything with your hands. I can make a good scone now, you know? It’s just trying to discover what my life is outside of the presentation of who I am."

Last year, Zendaya claimed that exercise helps her to feel "less anxious".

She doesn't have a strict workout routine, but Zendaya feels that exercising can be really beneficial for her mental health.

She told Vogue: "It’s a joke amongst my friends and family, but I don’t have a workout practice, per se. I’m not the best at keeping up with it."

Zendaya recognises the value of staying healthy and active.

The actress said: "I think sometimes people assume that because of what they see of me, maybe I’m a certain way. But when I’m not working, I tend to isolate myself.

"My therapist, family, and friends will tell me, ‘You need to get up and get out,’ and I never want to - but when I make myself do it, I realise it’s actually kind of nice. I’m less anxious. I have to really be intentional about taking care of myself. I’m learning to be more responsible for myself and for my own body and looking after it all."

