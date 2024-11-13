'Zero Se Restart' teaser: Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial reminds viewers that its never to late to start again

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : The teaser for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming film, 'Zero Se Restart', has been released.

Taking to its official Instagram account, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, shared the teaser of the film along with a caption that read, "Each one of us has a 'zero' moment - a point where we truly began, filled with innocence and pure ambition. Let's all head back and reconnect with our purest selves. Join us on this journey with, Zero Se Restart #ZeroSeRestartTeaser out now. #ZeroSeRestart in cinemas, 13th December!

The teaser starts with a simple question- "Jab aapne apna pehela sapna dekha tha toh kya socha tha..?"

The film will delve into the intricate process of how '12th Fail' evolved from its inception to its completion, showcasing BTS footage from the sets.

Starring Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, '12th Fail' captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and stellar performances.

In a press release shared by the team, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, "Each one of us has a 'zero' moment - a point where we truly began, filled with innocence and pure ambition. This film is a celebration of that dream and a reminder that it's never too late to #Restart."

Meanwhile, the film is set to release on December 13.

