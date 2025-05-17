'Zip Wire' lead actress announced

Los Angeles [US], May 17 : Filmmaker Howard J. Ford is all set to come up with his new film 'Zip Wire'.

British-Swedish actress MyAnna Buring has come on baord to lead the project, as per Variety.

Buring is best known for her acting chops in the Netflix series "The Witcher". She recently wrapped up shooting for "Slow Horses," in which she has a pivotal role.

She can currently be seen in "The Unforgiven." Before that, she reprised her leading role in the BBC's "The Responder," opposite Martin Freeman.

"Zip Wire" is being created by the duo Tom Boyle and Ford, who also made "The Ledge" in 2022. Like "The Ledge," "Zip Wire" "explores themes of survival and human endurance and will offer a gripping thriller where survival hinges on both the mind and the will," REinvent said.

According to Variety, the "film follows Amy Watson, who - when she was 13 years old - watched her mother die from an incurable disease. Determined to find a cure, Amy becomes a dedicated researcher at a high-security pharmaceutical company. She struggles with OCD and a fear of heights.

When her groundbreaking discovery is stolen and her partner murdered, she's thrust into a deadly game of cat-and-mouse high in the Dolomite mountains. With no escape except across a treacherous zip wire, Amy must outsmart the attackers, face her debilitating fears, and summon every ounce of courage to protect the research - and herself - before it's too late."

