Zoe Kravitz calls ex-Channing Tatum's 'Blink Twice' role a "delicious" turn for the actor

Washington [US], December 19 : Zoe Kravitz has spoken highly of her ex-fiance, Channing Tatum, and his remarkable performance in the psychological thriller 'Blink Twice', just two months after their breakup.

The actress, who also directed the film, explained in a recent interview with Variety that Tatum's portrayal of tech billionaire Slater King was intentionally crafted to showcase his "charisma."

Kravitz, 36, reflected on casting Tatum, 44, for the role, saying, "Channing was the first person I thought of for Slater King, and I don't know where that came from," as per Variety.

Despite the couple's split in October, Kravitz maintains that Tatum was the perfect choice for the character.

"I knew that the character needed to be somebody who we think we trust, especially because you don't believe Naomi [Ackie], who played Frida, is getting on that plane if it's someone who is immediately insidious," she explained, as per Variety.

She also described her intention to "weaponize" Tatum's natural charm, as the audience has never seen him in such a role.

Kravitz praised her ex-fiance's ability to play a villainous character, adding that it allowed him to explore a new side of his acting.

"He was doing such a good job, and as an actor, I'm like, 'This is delicious stuff that he's never gotten a chance to do,'" Kravitz told Deadline in an earlier interview.

Kravitz had previously expressed her admiration for Tatum, revealing in June 2021 that he was her first choice to star in her directorial debut.

"I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter," she reportedly said.

Although the couple's romantic relationship ended, they remain professionally linked, with plans to continue working together.

Kravitz and Tatum were engaged in October 2023, but they decided to part ways a year later, citing differing life stages.

Despite the breakup, an insider shared that both stars are excited about their upcoming project 'Alpha Gang', a comedy they will continue to collaborate on.

At the premiere of 'Blink Twice' in Los Angeles, the two spoke about their shared experience working on the film.

As per People magazine, "To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things," Tatum said.

Kravitz added, "We got to work together and go through hard things together and support each other, and it was beautiful."

'Blink Twice', which is available to stream on Prime Video and MGM+, marks a new chapter in Tatum's career, as he plays a villain in a departure from his usual roles.

