Zoe Kravitz joins cast of David Leitch's 'How To Rob A Bank'

Washington [US], May 13 : Actress and filmmaker Zoe Kravitz has joined the cast of David Leitch's next movie 'How To Rob a Bank'. She is reuniting with her 'Mad Max: Fury Road' co-star Nicholas Hoult, who is also on board to star.

Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson and Rhenzy Feliz are also on board.

The picture, which stars Nicholas Hoult, Pete Davidson, and Anna Sawai, has a plot that's largely under wraps, but it involves smart bank robbers who share their heists on social media while evading police, as per Deadline.

The film Leitch is directing will be released in theatres on September 4, 2026.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick's 87 North is producing with Imagine Entertainment. The duo will produce alongside Imagine's Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum. Mark Bianculli (Hunters, upcoming Cliffhanger reboot) wrote the script and will also executive produce, reported Deadline.

Besides Hoult, this also marks a reunion between Kravitz and Amazon MGM, where she helmed Blink Twice, which marked her directorial debut. The film earned strong reviews and put Kravitz on the map as a director, as per the outlet.

Meanwhile, Zoe is in talks to direct 'How to Save a Marriage' for Sony Pictures. Ross Evans penned the script, and Robert Pattinson is producing with partner Brighton McCloskey via their Icki Eneo Arlo banner along with Geoff Shaevitz and Evan Silverberg via Entertainment 360, reported Deadline. However, the plot details are kept under wraps, as per the studio source, the project is still under development.

On the acting front, Kravitz can be seen next opposite Austin Butler in the Darren Aronofsky thriller Caught Stealing, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor