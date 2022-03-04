Zoe Kravitz says Robert Pattinson wore George Clooney's Batman suit

Los Angeles, March 4 Actress Zoe Kravitz says Robert Pattinson wore George Clooneys Batman costume during their screen test with sweatpants.

The 33-year-old actress told host Jimmy that the 35-year-old actor - who plays Bruce Wayne in the new Matthew Reeves movie - was "wearing sweatpants at the bottom," before labelling the look "causal Batman".

Kravitz admitted it was "weird" to see the sight, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "Oh, that's Rob dressed as Batman, that's weird. He was so wonderful that I totally forgot it was him."

The ‘Big Little Lies' star called making the movie "wild" and a "long journey" due to COVID-19 shutting down the production for half a year.

In addition, Kravitz gave an insight her "method" approach of watching cat videos for getting into her character, Catwoman, the alias of Selina Kyle.

She said: "I watched a bunch of cat, feline videos, watching them fight and I was so interested in the fact that you can't believe their face at all, which is why I think people are kind of creeped out by them. You can't tell what they are going to do."

Kravitz urged movie-goers to see the DC Comics adaptation on "the big screen" with family and friends while calling the flick "intense".

Kravitz said: "It's definitely something you want to watch on a big screen. It's definitely something you want to watch with people but it's an intense film."

